PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading 6.3% Higher

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.97 and last traded at $68.25. Approximately 325,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 911,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

PDC Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,455 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,007.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

