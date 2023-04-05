PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 30.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. KGI Securities raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

PDD Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,711. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $78.78.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.