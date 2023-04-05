Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 41,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 477,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

