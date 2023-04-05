Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,233,528 Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) by 276.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,680,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233,528 shares during the quarter. Augmedix comprises about 2.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Augmedix were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in Augmedix by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Augmedix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Augmedix by 577.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Augmedix by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Augmedix by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUGX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Augmedix in a report on Friday, March 31st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Augmedix Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 40,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. Augmedix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 195.91% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

