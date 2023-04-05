Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,800 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Apyx Medical worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 118,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 63.6% in the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 945,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 367,758 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

APYX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 11,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 52.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

