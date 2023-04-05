Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AtriCure comprises approximately 1.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of AtriCure worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 29.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 10.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 60,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 37.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

AtriCure Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,673. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

