Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $539,000 Holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 822,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 159,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,642. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

