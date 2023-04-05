Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

PHVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Trading Up 8.6 %

About Pharvaris

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

