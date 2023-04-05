Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,787 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $106,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.34. 672,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,040. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.71.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

