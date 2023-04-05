PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:PCK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. 4,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,270. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.