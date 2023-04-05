PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PZC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 1,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,652. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

