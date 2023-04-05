PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCQ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 15,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

