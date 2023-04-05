PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 47,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,969. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 76,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $4,251,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.