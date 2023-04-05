PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PFN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

