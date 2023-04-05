PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PFN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
