PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

PMF stock remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 60,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,857. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 132,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 128,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.