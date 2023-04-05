PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMFGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 73,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,642. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 132,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.