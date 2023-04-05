PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 73,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,642. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 132,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

