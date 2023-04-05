Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.67

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.67 and last traded at $80.63, with a volume of 965258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

