Piper Sandler Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $23.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.