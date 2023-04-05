Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $76.45 million and approximately $537,464.24 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00134424 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00055019 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001171 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,030,259 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.