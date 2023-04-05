Piscataqua Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.72. The stock has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

