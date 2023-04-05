Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 2,950 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $2,938,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,859,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of WBD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 2,141,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,832,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

