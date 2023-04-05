POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.96

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 6705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
POET Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 0.81.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POET Technologies (POETF)
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.