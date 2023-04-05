Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PII. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of PII stock opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

