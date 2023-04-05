Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $391.09.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock opened at $327.48 on Friday. Pool has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $473.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

