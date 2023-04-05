PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.52-1.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.95.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $140.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

