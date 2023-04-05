Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. 370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Procaps Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procaps Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procaps Group during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Procaps Group during the third quarter worth $89,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

