ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.94

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 1837741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

ProFrac Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProFrac by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ProFrac by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProFrac by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Articles

