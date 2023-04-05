Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $159.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.66. Progressive has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

