Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $159.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.
PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.36.
Progressive Stock Performance
Shares of Progressive stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.66. Progressive has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.
Insider Activity
In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
