Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 1.5% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.76. 751,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

