Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Up 15.8%

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Rating) shares were up 15.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 19,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosper Gold Company Profile

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

