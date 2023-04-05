Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) vs. Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Head to Head Review

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) and Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and Sysmex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A Sysmex 11.70% 12.51% 9.11%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 2 5 0 2.71 Sysmex 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prosus and Sysmex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Prosus presently has a consensus price target of $87.85, suggesting a potential upside of 476.82%. Given Prosus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Prosus is more favorable than Sysmex.

Risk and Volatility

Prosus has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysmex has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prosus and Sysmex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $6.87 billion 34.79 $18.73 billion N/A N/A Sysmex $3.24 billion 4.23 $392.42 million $0.88 37.14

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than Sysmex.

Summary

Prosus beats Sysmex on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. is a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), China, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Taro Nakatani on February 20, 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

