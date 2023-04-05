Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Issued By Wedbush

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Aerovate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

AVTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $18.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.35. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $243,991.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,181.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $243,991.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $38,181.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,850 shares of company stock worth $1,461,404. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

