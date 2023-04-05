Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Reduced by B. Riley

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Power in a report issued on Friday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $5.00 on Monday. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $800.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 657,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altus Power by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 382,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altus Power by 16.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 275,787 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altus Power by 8.8% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,524,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 437,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

