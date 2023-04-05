QITMEER NETWORK Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $647,813.37 and approximately $679,648.75 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.178851 USD and is down -28.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $732,338.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

