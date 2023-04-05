Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $3.11 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $325.42 million and approximately $38.36 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00011031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.72 or 0.06736017 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00063684 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,603,178 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

