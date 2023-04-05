Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Insider Nicole Hollows Acquires 4,636 Shares

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Rating) insider Nicole Hollows bought 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.87 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$13,305.32 ($9,051.24).

Nicole Hollows also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Nicole Hollows purchased 9,272 shares of Qube stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.98 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of A$27,630.56 ($18,796.30).

Qube Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76.

Qube Increases Dividend

Qube Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Qube’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Qube’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

