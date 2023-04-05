Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Trading Down 7%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. 2,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
Quest Solution Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.
Quest Solution Company Profile
Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quest Solution (QUES)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Solution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Solution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.