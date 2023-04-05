Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $4.62

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.29. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 1,672 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 9.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

