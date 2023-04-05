Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.32

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.65. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 379 shares.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

