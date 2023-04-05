Rally Trading Down 1.7% This Week (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $61.29 million and approximately $927,353.43 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,922,057,534 tokens. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is a decentralized network powered by its ERC-20 governance token, $RLY, and is designed for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It offers creators tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands and provide community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favorite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators and are the first in a line of customizable blockchain tools on the Rally Network. Anyone with an online community can launch their own coin on the Rally Network without the complexity of coding on the Ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform governed by the community, giving creators and their communities unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

