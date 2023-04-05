Raymond James Increases Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target to $26.00

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 8,489 shares of company stock valued at $195,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,162,000 after buying an additional 128,334 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,292,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,251,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 116,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

