Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital World Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.