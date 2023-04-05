Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

