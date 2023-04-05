Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Braze (BRZE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE):

3/31/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Braze had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Braze had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $34.00 to $40.00.

3/17/2023 – Braze was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

2/16/2023 – Braze is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Braze Trading Down 2.6 %

BRZE traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,417. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.75. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.

Get Braze Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Braze by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.