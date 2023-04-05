Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS: EFRTF):

3/20/2023 – Nexus Industrial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

3/17/2023 – Nexus Industrial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

3/16/2023 – Nexus Industrial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

3/16/2023 – Nexus Industrial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$11.00.

3/16/2023 – Nexus Industrial REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

2/13/2023 – Nexus Industrial REIT is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 870. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.



