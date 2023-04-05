Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,457 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $106,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.81. The stock had a trading volume of 516,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,338. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $242.02. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

