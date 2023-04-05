Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $4.54 on Wednesday, reaching $157.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

