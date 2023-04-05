Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MSI traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.66. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $286.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.