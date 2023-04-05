Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,346. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

