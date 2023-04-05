Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.52. The company had a trading volume of 273,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vertical Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

